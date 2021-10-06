× Expand NA Candlelight Cemetery Tours

Wednesday, October 6 and Thursdays: October 14 & October 28

A series of cemetery tours are being given by the Oldham County History Center. Locations include Floydsburg Cemetery near Crestwood as well as the Valley of Rest Cemetery in LaGrange. Floydsburg Cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in the region, created in 1799 by the William Boulware family.The Valley of Rest Cemetery in LaGrange was created in the mid-19th Century when LaGrange was an important railroad town. Participants will hear interesting stories of people from Oldham County’s past that include WWII soldiers, love stories and stories of people that changed the world’s history.

These tours are by reservation only. Recommended for ages 9 and up. All children must be accompanied by adults. Participants will be led by a tour guide to designated sites. Tours given every 30 minutes and leave from the History Center. 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, paid in advance. Children under 4 free. There will be no tickets sold at the gate.

To pre-register: call (502) 222.0826.

For more information: info@oldhamkyhistory.com or call (502) 222.0826.

