× Expand Oldham County History Center Candlelight Cemetery Walk - Floydsburg

Candlelight Cemetery Walk - Floydsburg

$10 per person

Join Oldham County History Center staff for a Candlelight Cemetery walk around the Floydsburg Cemetery, one of the oldest and most beautiful cemeteries in the county Created in 1799 by the William Boulware family in the years when Floydsburg was an important stop on a stagecoach route from Frankfort to Louisville. Program must be paid for in advance by calling the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826 for tickets. This activity is recommended for ages 9 and up. All children must be accompanied by adults.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/