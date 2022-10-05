× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Candlelight Cemetery Walk

Candlelight Cemetery Walk – Harrods Creek Cemetery and Harrods Creek Farm Slave Cemetery

Join Oldham County History Center staff for a Candlelight Cemetery walk around the Harrods Creek Cemetery. This community cemetery is located by the Harrods Creek Christian Church in Brownsboro and dates back to the pre-Civil War era through the current time. Families interred there include Head, Duncan and Fendley. This tour also includes a walk through Harrods Creek Farm Slave Cemetery. This cemetery is located on private property and contains the remains of over 25 enslaved laborers from the pre-Civil War era. Program must be paid for in advance by calling the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826 for tickets.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/