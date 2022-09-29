× Expand Oldham County History Center Candlelight Cemetery Walk thru Floydsburg Cemetery

$10 per person

Join Oldham County History Center staff for a Candlelight Cemetery walk and tour of the Floydsburg Cemetery, one of the oldest and most beautiful cemeteries in the county. This program also includes a tour of Duncan Memorial Chapel which has been used as a wedding venue since 1937. Program must be paid for in advance by calling the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826 for tickets.

For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/