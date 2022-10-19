Candlelight Cemetery Walk - The Valley of Rest Cemetery

× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Candlelight Cemetery Walk

$10 per person

Join Oldham County History Center staff for a Candlelight Cemetery walk around the Valley of Rest Cemetery in LaGrange. This cemetery was created in the mid-19th century when LaGrange was an important railroad town that included the Kentucky Masonic College which attracted both boys and girls from not only Kentucky but surrounding states. The cemetery contains the remains of such locals as Dr. Blaydes, a well-known physician, and La Grange resident Verna Garr Taylor. Taylor’s murder remains unsolved and was a sensation at the time was found on Nov. 6, 1936 in a ditch off Hwy. 146 with a bullet hole through her chest. Program must be paid for in advance by calling the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826 for tickets. This activity is recommended for ages 9 and up. All children must be accompanied by adults.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/