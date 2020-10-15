Candlelight Cemetery Walks

Join the Oldham County History Center for a candlelight walk through the La Grange Historical African-American Cemetery to learn about some of the important figures in Oldham County History. Tours offered every 30 minutes. $10 per person, 4 and under free. Reservations are required. Please call 502.222.0826.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com