Candlelight Cemetery Walks

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Join the Oldham County History Center for a candlelight walk through Floydsburg Cemetery and Duncan Memorial Chapel in Floydsburg, KY. Discover the fascinating history of this cemetery, burial site of many of the settlers of Oldham County. Tours begin every 30 minutes. $10 per person, 4 and under free. Reservations require, please call 502.222.0826.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com

Info

Education & Learning, History, Outdoor
502.222.0826
