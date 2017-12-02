Candlelight Christmas at Maker's Mark Distillery

One of Kentucky's most famous and historic distilleries will glow with the spirit of the season when Maker's Mark welcomes visitors to its free-admission Candlelight Tours, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9. Take a self-guided tour of the distillery, enjoy the lights and holiday decorations at the charming 1850's Victorian village, have some refreshments and shop for family and friends.

Chihuly at Maker's, the limed-run special exhibition featuring seven dramatic large-scale installations, has been extended through Saturday, Dec. 3. Visitors can take a self-guided daytime tour of the site-specific installations during a distillery tour or visit 6-10 p.m. on Saturday nights through Nov. 25, for Chihuly Nights. The evening tours are nothing short of spectacular, with unforgettable works of art presented as darkness descends over the distillery.

Visitors can make an evening of it with dinner at Maker's Mark's new restaurant, Star Hill Provisions, and enjoy "haute Kentucky" farm-to-table cuisine with each dish chosen and prepared to harmonize with selected bourbons. Tickets for Dinner at Chihuly Nights are $100 each and include admission to Chihuly Nights, a three-course communal dinner and paired cocktails. Seatings are available at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and are limited.

