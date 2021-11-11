Candlelight Weekend Festival

to

Downtown Frankfort St. Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky

Candlelight Weekend Festival

Candlelight Weekend offers a special, family-friendly experience to prepare for the holidays with carriage rides, activities, and local shopping.

For more information call (502) 223-2261 or visit downtownfrankfort.com/candlelight-weekend.html

Info

Downtown Frankfort St. Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
to
Google Calendar - Candlelight Weekend Festival - 2021-11-11 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Candlelight Weekend Festival - 2021-11-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Candlelight Weekend Festival - 2021-11-11 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Candlelight Weekend Festival - 2021-11-11 18:00:00 ical