Candlelight Weekend Festival
to
Downtown Frankfort St. Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky
×
Event sponsored by Commonwealth Credit Union
Candlelight Weekend in Historic Downtown Frankfort
Candlelight Weekend Festival
Candlelight Weekend offers a special, family-friendly experience to prepare for the holidays with carriage rides, activities, and local shopping.
For more information call (502) 223-2261 or visit downtownfrankfort.com/candlelight-weekend.html
Info
Downtown Frankfort St. Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday