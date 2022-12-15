× Expand Kami Risk Merry & Bright Candle

Candles & Cocktails at Greyline Station

Time to make this holiday season Merry & Bright!!

Thursday, Dec. 15 | 6:30 to 8pm

Grab a drink and discover the art of hand-pouring candles with us. In this fun and interactive class, we'll walk you through every step of the candle making process and you'll walk away with a perfectly scented creation of your own!!

Hosted by Marin Fiske & Kami Risk

Class highlights:

Learn the benefits of using a wood wick and how to secure it in your vessel

Hand-pour your own 11 oz candle using luxury wax that's non-toxic and yields 80+ hours of burn time

Choose from five different holiday scents (superior quality, free from parabens, phthalates, zinc and lead)

Festive tree melts available as a scent booster

Enjoy two cocktails from Old North Bar (beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and mocktails available)

Visit the Poppy & Pomelo shop to redeem 15% off any purchase

Materials are thoughtfully curated for each class so please purchase your ticket in advance. Tickets are non-refundable. However, they can be transferred as gifts to another person or transferred to another event date upon approval.

Class will be held at Greyline Station with all candle making materials provided, plus two drink tickets. We keep our products free from parabens, phthalates, zinc and lead. No animal testing and 100% vegan.

Address: 101 West Loudon Avenue, Lexington, KY 40508

For more information visit poppyandpomelo.com/products/12-11-candles-cocktails-class-lexington-ky