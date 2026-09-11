× Expand Bodies Race Company Candy Cane Course-Louisville

Race Day Schedule

7:30-8:45am Packet Pickup

8:55am Kids Dash (Meet at the Start Line and we will walk participants out to the starting area)

9:00am National Anthem and Race Start!

The Fun Includes

Great Swag - designer shirt & custom medal

Chip-timing with live results and awards

Free photos

Delicious Treats waiting at the finish line

Plenty of fun!

Grab your friends and family, you are not going to want to miss this one!

More Than a Run

Because we’re all about fun, family-friendly events that welcome every pace and fitness level. This spring race is the perfect chance to challenge yourself, enjoy creative swag, and be part of an encouraging, affordable, and inclusive community. Whether you're chasing a PR or just showing up for the fun, we’re here to cheer you on every step of the way.

Run your race, your way.

5k/10k/15k registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal!

1 Mile registration is untimed and includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal!

The kid's dash is a fun, untimed dash for our kiddos ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, youth-sized shirt, and a specifically crafted medal for our kids' dash event! (If your child wants to run the kid's dash, and doesn't want the SWAG, they are welcome to run with us on race day for free!)

For more information call (816) 9640406.