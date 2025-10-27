× Expand Bodies Race Company Join us for the annual Candy Cane Course 5k/12k! A fun, Christmas-themed event that is perfect for the whole family.

Candy Cane Course - Louisville

The fun includes -

Great Swag - designer shirt & custom medal

Chip-timing with live results and awards

Free photos

Delicious Treats waiting at the finish line

Plenty of fun!

Grab your friends and family, you are not going to want to miss this one!

Can't make the race? No problem! We offer a virtual race option where you can run anywhere, at any time, and still earn the fun swag!

*Youth-based pricing for the 5k/12k, 12 & Under are only $22!

5k/12k registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and an awesome finisher medal!

1 Mile registration is untimed and includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and an awesome finisher medal!

The kid's dash is a fun, untimed dash for our kiddos ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, youth-sized shirt, and a specifically crafted medal for our kids' dash event! (If your child wants to run the kid's dash, and doesn't want the SWAG, they are welcome to run with us on race day for free!)

*Register by midnight on Thursday, two Thursdays before race day, to guarantee your shirt!

For more information call 7606696471.