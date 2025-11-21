× Expand The House of Marigold The House of Marigold

Candy Cane Lane at The House of Marigold

The Candy Cane Lane pop-up will be running Dec. 11, 12, 18 and 19 from 5 to 9 p.m., each night offering something unique for guests to enjoy. Across all four nights, guests can enjoy the limited-time Candy Cane Lane food and cocktail menu. Sip on the Mint to Be Merry Martini, Coquito or the Cozy Girl Cocoa while indulging in festive treats like the Festive Pimento Globe or the Sugar & Spice gingerbread pop tarts!

On Dec. 11, 12 and 18, guests can browse and shop from a selection of local vendors including Freakin Inkin, Link x Lou and Maddox & Rose. Attendees also can participate in the following festive workshops on these nights:

Thursday, Dec. 11: The House of Marigold Cocktail Class

Friday, Dec. 12: Maddox & Rose Candle Making Class — purchase tickets here.

Thursday: Dec. 18: Bae’s Bakery Cake Decorating Class

The Candy Cane Lane finale on Friday, Dec. 19 turns up the holiday cheer with a live DJ, the special holiday menu alongside the regular menu and special Santa giveaways!

P.S. This special Candy Cane Lane menu will also be offered during normal brunch hours beginning Monday, Nov. 24!

For more information call (502) 384-3767 or visit thehouseofmarigold.com