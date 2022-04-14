× Expand Canopy Kentucky Canopy's Annual Good Business Summit 2022Thursday, April 14

Canopy’s 2nd Annual Good Business Summit introduces newcomers and longtime friends to the global good business movement and the innovative ways Kentucky businesses are showing up for our people and our landscape. This event features a luncheon keynote talk on the larger movement, a workshop panel highlighting the efforts of several Kentucky businesses, and two networking opportunities.

For more information visit eventbrite.com/e/canopys-2nd-annual-good-business-summit-tickets-260538326147