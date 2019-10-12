× Expand -- Capital Pride KY 2018

Capital Pride KY 2019

This will be the 3rd annual Capital Pride KY Pride Festival. This is a family-friendly LGBTQ+ festival that will feature contests, drag shows and other entertainment. There will also be children's entertainment, pride merchandise, a vendor fair and food trucks. You won't want to miss this great event full of love, freedom, pride, and unity.

Capital Pride Kentucky is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

For more information call (502) 382-8975 or visit capitalprideky.org