Capturing Kentucky: What Does it Mean to Document a Place?

Wednesday, October 22

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Exhibition Tour (3rd Floor): 5:30–7 p.m.

Program (1st Floor): 7–8:30 p.m.

Admission: $10

Documenting Kentucky: Three Photographic Surveys at the Frazier History Museum in Louisville brings together three distinct projects that capture the people, places, and spirit of the Commonwealth across ninety years. Through the lenses of thirty photographers, the exhibition reveals everyday life, historic change, and the diverse cultural landscapes that shape Kentucky’s identity. From rural communities and urban neighborhoods to intimate portraits and sweeping vistas, the surveys provide a powerful visual record that both preserves the past and invites reflection on the present. This exhibition offers visitors a chance to see Kentucky through fresh eyes—honest, unfiltered, and profoundly human.

MODERATOR:

· Tom Rankin, Director of the MFA Program in Experimental and Documentary Arts, Duke University

PANELISTS:

· Ted Wathen, Photographer, Co-Founder and Director, Kentucky Documentary Photographic Project

· Bob Hower, Photographer, Co-Founder and Assistant Director, Kentucky Documentary Photographic Project

· Brittany Greeson, Photographer / Photojournalist Working out of Detroit

· Jon Cherry, Photographer/Photojournalist, Pulitzer Prize Winner Working out of Louisville

· Michael Swensen, Photographer/Photojournalist Working out of Mount Olivet, Kentucky

For more information, please call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/