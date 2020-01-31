Car-toon Creatures, Kustom Kars, and Corvettes Exhibit

Car-toon Creatures, Kustom Kars, and Corvettes: The Art and Influence of Ed ‘Big Daddy’ Roth

“Car-toon Creatures, Kustom Kars, and Corvettes: The Art and Influence of Ed ‘Big Daddy’ Roth” opened at the NCM on Jan. 31 and is open until the end of the year. The exhibit is dedicated to Ed Roth, who created the Rat Fink art style in the 50s-60s and showcases some cars that were inspired by his work. This includes a couple of Corvettes that were designed by Tom Peters, a the retired Director of Exterior Design for the 8th Generation Stingray Corvette — and were featured in Transformer movies.

For more information call (270) 781-7973 or visit corvettemuseum.org