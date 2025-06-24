× Expand . Carbonaro

Carbonaro: Lies on Stage at the Norton Center for the Arts

From his hit television series The Carbonaro Effect on truTV, America’s favorite trickster is now thrilling audiences across the country! Conjuring up a concoction of unbelievable magic, hysterical offbeat shenanigans and wonder for all ages, Michael Carbonaro wows audiences with his signature blend of humor, charisma and unbelievable illusions.

Following Carbonaro’s frequent late-night appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, he launched his hit comedic series, The Carbonaro Effect, which has run for over 100 episodes on truTV and currently airs on Max and in syndication worldwide. In this series, Michael performs inventive tricks on unsuspecting members of the public. Jaws drop when he causes a car to disappear from under a security guard’s nose or makes alien crabs transform into kittens in a science lab. Whether posing as a coffee shop barista, museum curator or seemingly unremarkable store clerk, Carbonaro’s illusions – along with his absurd, matter-of-fact explanations – leave people bewildered and families at home laughing out loud.

We’d say you have to see it to believe it, but you won’t believe a thing when you’re in the presence of Michael Carbonaro!

VIP Meet and Greet Package – $198

Package Includes:

One premium ticket in first three rows.

After-show Meet & Greet with Michael Carbonaro! Michael will be excited to meet you, take photos and sign an item of your choosing.

Purchase your tickets today at: nortoncenter.com

For more information call 877.448.7469 or visit nortoncenter.com