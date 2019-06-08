Carcassonne Square Dance

The June Carcassonne Square Dance will be held at Appalshop in Whitesburg as part of Appalshop's annual Seedtime on the Cumberland festival. Saturday, June 8th, at 91 Madison Ave. from 6:00-8:00 PM. Admission is free for this event. Carcassonne souvenirs will be available for purchase. This dance is part of the two-day Seedtime on the Cumberland festival held the first full weekend each June.

For more information call (606) 633-0108 or visit seedtimefestival.org