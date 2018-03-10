Carcassonne Square Dance

to Google Calendar - Carcassonne Square Dance - 2018-03-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carcassonne Square Dance - 2018-03-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carcassonne Square Dance - 2018-03-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Carcassonne Square Dance - 2018-03-10 18:00:00

Carcassonne Community Center 225 Square Dance Rd., Carcassonne, Kentucky 41804

Carcassonne Square Dance

Oldest community sponsored square dance in Kentucky. Second Saturday of each month March through November, except in October we dance on the third Saturday to allow Blackey to host Blackey Days without competition.

Adults $5, Students 6-18 $3, Under 6, free with paying adult.

Live music, concessions, cakewalk, souvenirs, history, playground, and friendly folks.

A member of the Letcher County Culture Hub.

For more information call (606) 633-9691 or visit on Facebook: Carcassonne Community Center

Info
Carcassonne Community Center 225 Square Dance Rd., Carcassonne, Kentucky 41804 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Leisure & Recreation
606-633-9691
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Carcassonne Square Dance - 2018-03-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carcassonne Square Dance - 2018-03-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carcassonne Square Dance - 2018-03-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Carcassonne Square Dance - 2018-03-10 18:00:00

Tags

feb2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

February 7, 2018

Thursday

February 8, 2018

Friday

February 9, 2018

Saturday

February 10, 2018

Sunday

February 11, 2018

Monday

February 12, 2018

Tuesday

February 13, 2018

Submit Yours