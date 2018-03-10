Carcassonne Square Dance

Oldest community sponsored square dance in Kentucky. Second Saturday of each month March through November, except in October we dance on the third Saturday to allow Blackey to host Blackey Days without competition.

Adults $5, Students 6-18 $3, Under 6, free with paying adult.

Live music, concessions, cakewalk, souvenirs, history, playground, and friendly folks.

A member of the Letcher County Culture Hub.

For more information call (606) 633-9691 or visit on Facebook: Carcassonne Community Center