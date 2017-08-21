Carmichael's Bookstore Welcomes Bruce Campbell

Clifton Center 2117 Payne Street, Louisville, Kentucky

Please join us welcome Bruce Campbell as he presents the Last Fan Standing game show at The Clifton Center on Monday, August 21, 2017.

Cult movie icon in the Evil Dead series and Showtime's Ash v. Evil Dead hosts a hilarious, interactive game show, LAST FAN STANDING.

General Admission seating. Tickets $45 include admission to the show, a copy of "Hail to the Chin", and book signing* after the event.

*Please note, book signings can last for many hours and may involve a long wait. We request participants who wish to wait in the signing line bring no more than one additional item to be signed. More than two items will drastically increase the wait for everyone. Thanks for your understanding!

Clifton Center 2117 Payne Street, Louisville, Kentucky
502-896-6950
