Carnegie + Accents: Book Hop & FundraiserSept 19, 5-8pm, Carnegie Center

During Gallery Hop, join the Carnegie Center and Accents Publishing for Book Hop, a fundraising event! Enjoy readings by Accents Publishing authors, refreshments, and purchase books to take home.

A portion of book sales will benefit the Carnegie Center. We will also have a selection of Cricket Press designed posters, available to take home when you make a donation to the Carnegie Center.

While you are here, visit the Camp Carnegie art exhibit upstairs!

Participating authors include:

Katerina Stoykova

B. Elizabeth Beck

Carol Ann Mauriello

Cathy Perkins

Douglas E. Self

Leatha Kendrick

Lisa M. Miller

Pat Owen

Renee Rigdon

Wendy Jett

Wesley Houp

Friday, Sept 19, 5pm-8pm

https://www.facebook.com/share/16YpF6toST/

https://carnegiecenterlex.org/event/carnegie-accents-book-hop-fundraiser/

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

859-254-4175

Jennifer Mattox

jmattox@carnegiecenterlex.org

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org