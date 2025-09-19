Carnegie + Accents: Book Hop & Fundraiser
to
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Carnegie Center
Sept 19, 5-8pm, Carnegie Center
During Gallery Hop, join the Carnegie Center and Accents Publishing for Book Hop, a fundraising event! Enjoy readings by Accents Publishing authors, refreshments, and purchase books to take home.
A portion of book sales will benefit the Carnegie Center. We will also have a selection of Cricket Press designed posters, available to take home when you make a donation to the Carnegie Center.
While you are here, visit the Camp Carnegie art exhibit upstairs!
Participating authors include:
Katerina Stoykova
B. Elizabeth Beck
Carol Ann Mauriello
Cathy Perkins
Douglas E. Self
Leatha Kendrick
Lisa M. Miller
Pat Owen
Renee Rigdon
Wendy Jett
Wesley Houp
Friday, Sept 19, 5pm-8pm
Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning
251 W Second St Lexington 40507
859-254-4175
Jennifer Mattox
jmattox@carnegiecenterlex.org
For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org