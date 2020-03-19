Carnegie Center Book Signing

to Google Calendar - Carnegie Center Book Signing - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carnegie Center Book Signing - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carnegie Center Book Signing - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Carnegie Center Book Signing - 2020-03-19 18:00:00

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Carnegie Center Book Signing

UNDER THE ANGEL TREE, a new children book. Is the story of Eileen, a little girl who is bullied by her friends only to discover the special magic that lives inside each of us.

A Book signing, reading, and refreshments at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning on Thursday, March 19th,2020 from 6:00-7:00 pm

For more information call (859) 254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org

Info

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Carnegie Center Book Signing - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carnegie Center Book Signing - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carnegie Center Book Signing - 2020-03-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Carnegie Center Book Signing - 2020-03-19 18:00:00