Carnegie Center Book Signing

UNDER THE ANGEL TREE, a new children book. Is the story of Eileen, a little girl who is bullied by her friends only to discover the special magic that lives inside each of us.

A Book signing, reading, and refreshments at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning on Thursday, March 19th,2020 from 6:00-7:00 pm

For more information call (859) 254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org