Carnegie Center Gallery Hop – Larkspur Press: The Power of Print in Kentucky

Gallery Hop – Larkspur Press: The Power of Print in Kentucky

The Larkspur Press: The Power of Print in Kentucky exhibit will feature broadsides from the Carnegie Center collection.

Leatha Kendrick will be conducting a reading with audience Q&A afterward from 6:30-7:00.

Our March Gallery Hop event is an exhibit of broadsides presented in partnership with Institute 193.

What is a broadside? The Library of Congress defines it as “single sheets of paper, printed on one side only…broadsides are intended to have an immediate popular impact and then to be thrown away.”

Friday, March 21 from 5pm to 7pm in the Skydome Gallery

ABOUT THE EXHIBIT

Leatha Kendrick is a poet, writer, editor and teacher. Her poems and essays appear widely in journals including Appalachian Journal, Hood of Bone, Rattle, Tar River Poetry, New Madrid Review, Southern Poetry Review, Appalachian Review, and Baltimore Review.

Larkspur Press publishes small-batch, handcrafted works. They focus on the writing, with artwork used to complement the poem or story.

In addition to publishing, they are helping keep alive the traditional Art of letterpress printing, which is shown in the special editions they issue, along with the more affordable regular editions.

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/gallery-hop-broadsides/