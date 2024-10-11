× Expand Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning Carnegie Center Ghost Walk

Carnegie Center Ghost Walk

Join the staff of the Carnegie Center and MK Paranormal as they investigate the historic Carnegie Center on Friday, October 11, from 8:00 to 11:00PM.

Construction on the Carnegie Center building started in 1902 and it was opened in 1905. This building is one of 2,509 Carnegie Libraries built between 1883 and 1929 with money donated from Andrew Carnegie.

What ghostly secrets does the building hold?

$50 general admission

https://carnegiecenterlex.org/classes/ghost-story-writing/

https://marley-knockers-paranormal.square.site/product/carnegie-center-public-ghost-hunt-october-11th-8p-11p/130?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=false&q=false

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W. Second St. Lexington, KY

For more information, please call 859-254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/