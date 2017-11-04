Carnegie Classics: Adventures with Alice

The Carnegie Center will be transformed into Alice's world, where guests can gaze through the looking glass and enter the imagination of Lewis Carroll's beloved character.

Artistic surprises will include music from Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, a greeting from the March Madness Marching Band, a unique virtual reality experience with RalphVR, a tea party fit for the Queen of Hearts, and an open bar, of course!

Enjoy whimsical sweets and savory delights inspired by the Mad Hatter's Tea Party. Chef Babz of Babz Bistro - Foodtruck will send you "food tripping" with a unique taste bud adventure.

Carnegie Classics is always more fun in costume! Come wearing a petticoat, a pocket watch, and your maddest hat, or find yourself inspired by popular culture adaptations of Alice.

This event is 18 and older.

Saturday, November 4 | 7PM-11PM

Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning | 251 W Second St

$25 BUY NOW

For more information call 859.254.4175 or visit CarnegieCenterLex.org