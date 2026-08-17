Carnegie Classics: Pride & Prejudice Book Discussion with Maggie Garnett and Jennifer Hester Mattox

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The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Carnegie Classics: Pride & Prejudice Book Discussion with Maggie Garnett and Jennifer Hester Mattox

Wednesday, October 7, 6:00–7:30 PM • no registration required

“...there is no enjoyment like reading! How much sooner one tires of anything than of a book!” - Jane Austen

Join us for a free, casual guided discussion of this year’s Carnegie Classics book, Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice. Open to Austen fanatics and newbies alike, we’ll discuss the book’s themes, early feminism in literature, Regency-era social norms, and more, all in a fun tea party atmosphere. Bring your own snacks and drinks to join us in Gratz Park (weather permitting) or the Arnow Reading Room.

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/carnegie-classics-pride-prejudice-book-discussion-with-maggie-garnett-and-jennifer-hester-mattox/

Info

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
8592544175
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