Carnegie Classics: Pride & Prejudice Book Discussion with Maggie Garnett and Jennifer Hester Mattox
-
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning
Carnegie Center Pride & Prejudice discussion, Oct 7, 6-7:30pm, Gratz Park, Lexington
Carnegie Classics: Pride & Prejudice Book Discussion with Maggie Garnett and Jennifer Hester Mattox
Wednesday, October 7, 6:00–7:30 PM • no registration required
“...there is no enjoyment like reading! How much sooner one tires of anything than of a book!” - Jane Austen
Join us for a free, casual guided discussion of this year’s Carnegie Classics book, Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice. Open to Austen fanatics and newbies alike, we’ll discuss the book’s themes, early feminism in literature, Regency-era social norms, and more, all in a fun tea party atmosphere. Bring your own snacks and drinks to join us in Gratz Park (weather permitting) or the Arnow Reading Room.
For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/carnegie-classics-pride-prejudice-book-discussion-with-maggie-garnett-and-jennifer-hester-mattox/