× Expand carnegie center Carnegie Classics Pride & Prejudice

Carnegie Classics – Pride & Prejudice

An evening of entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and dancing inspired by and celebrating Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice.

Costumes are encouraged but not required

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 • 7:00—11:00 PM

$65 (open bar) or $45 (no alcohol)

https://carnegiecenterlex.org/event/carnegie-classics-pride-prejudice/

https://www.facebook.com/share/19CC8XUk69/

https://carnegiecenterlex.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/instances/a0FPr00000De0zVMAR

sponsored by: Reitzel Cook, Sites & Harbison PLLC, Snowy Owl Foundation, Inc, LexArts and the Kentucky Arts Council.

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org