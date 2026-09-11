Carnegie Classics – Pride & Prejudice
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The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
carnegie center
Carnegie Classics Pride & Prejudice
Carnegie Classics – Pride & Prejudice
An evening of entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and dancing inspired by and celebrating Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice.
Costumes are encouraged but not required
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 • 7:00—11:00 PM
$65 (open bar) or $45 (no alcohol)
https://carnegiecenterlex.org/event/carnegie-classics-pride-prejudice/
https://www.facebook.com/share/19CC8XUk69/
https://carnegiecenterlex.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/instances/a0FPr00000De0zVMAR
sponsored by: Reitzel Cook, Sites & Harbison PLLC, Snowy Owl Foundation, Inc, LexArts and the Kentucky Arts Council.
For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org