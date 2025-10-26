Carnegie Classics Wizard of Oz movie screening

to

Kentucky Theatre 214 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Carnegie Classics Wizard of Oz movie screening

Join the Carnegie Center and the Kentucky Theatre as they celebrate the classic book and film The Wonderful Wizard of Oz!

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/wizard-of-oz-matinee/

Info

Kentucky Theatre 214 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Education & Learning, Film
8592544175
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Carnegie Classics Wizard of Oz movie screening - 2025-10-26 13:40:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Carnegie Classics Wizard of Oz movie screening - 2025-10-26 13:40:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Carnegie Classics Wizard of Oz movie screening - 2025-10-26 13:40:00 Outlook iCalendar - Carnegie Classics Wizard of Oz movie screening - 2025-10-26 13:40:00 ical