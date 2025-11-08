× Expand Carnegie Center WWoOz Event Image - 1 Carnegie Classics: The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Every fall the halls of the Carnegie Center transform into a celebration of a classic tale. This immersive experience with entertainment, heavy appetizers, an open bar, and plenty of surprises, will transport you into the pages of the book. Costumes are encouraged and party goers always rise to the occasion!

This event has been a sold out evening in the past, so buy your tickets today to make sure that you don’t miss out!

November 8, 7-11pm

Tickets $65 with open bar, $45 without bar

No refunds after Friday, October 3, 2025.

Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

251 W Second St Lexington 40507

For more information call 859-254-4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/carnegie-classics-the-wonderful-wizard-of-oz/