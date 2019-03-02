Carnival Living Art Exhibit

Downtown Franklin Square 100 Main St., Franklin, Kentucky 42134

Carnival Living Art Exhibit

Gallery on the Square will be hosting a Carnival Living Art Exhibit of everyone in their Carnival Costumes. Anyone is invited to dress in a family appropriate "Carnival Costume" and be part of the Exhibit. Following the Living Art Exhibit, there will be a walking parade to The Brickyard Café for live music, good fun, and more Mardi Gras activities. Be sure to visit local merchants on this date to "build a costume", masks, boas, noise makers and beads will be available to get you in the spirit.

For more information call (270) 586-8055 or visit franklinky.com/

Downtown Franklin Square 100 Main St., Franklin, Kentucky 42134 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
