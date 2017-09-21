Carolyn Furdek at Carmichael's Bookstore

Carmichael’s Bookstore 2720 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky

Carolyn Furdek at Carmichael's Bookstore

Carolyn Furdek is a former NCAA Division 1 swimmer, West Point graduate, former Army Captain, and combat heavy engineer with multiple deployments abroad.

She now resides in Louisville, KY and practices as a Doctor of Physical Therapy. Carolyn is a mental health advocate for both veterans and civilians in her community. Please join us for a reading and book signing of "Locked-In: A Soldier & Civilian's Struggle with Invisible Wounds."

For more information call 502-896-6950 or visit carmichaelsbookstore.com

Carmichael's Bookstore 2720 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky
502-896-6950
