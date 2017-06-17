Carriage Houses of Old Louisville - A Walking Tour with Steve Wiser

Architect Steve Wiser will lead a walking tour exploring the network of alleys that intersects the neighborhood streets & how these massive detached structures were sometimes more elaborate than the main house. Discover the unique ways today's owners have utilized these spaces & take a peek inside a few!

*Bring a bottle of water & comfortable walking shoes.

For more information call (502) 636-5023 or visit conrad-caldwell.org