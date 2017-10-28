Carson Center Distiller's Dinner

Andy Nelson, Belle Meade Bourbon Head Distiller, is the featured guest for the 13th Annual Carson Center Distiller’s Dinner on October 28, 2017, in Paducah. Roof Brothers Wine & Spirits has sponsored all 13 dinners, which raise funds for the Carson Center, the regional nonprofit performing arts center in historic downtown Paducah. The event takes place on stage at the center. Reservations are required; early reservations are encouraged. Tickets and tables may be purchased by calling (270) 443-9932 or visiting thecarsoncenter.org.

Throughout the evening, the Eddy Grove Trio will provide live music – including folk, Bluegrass, roots, and Americana. Guests will mix and mingle at a reception with Nelson before dinner. During the evening, he will make remarks, offer Q&A time, and visit tables. Executive Chefs Karla Lawrence and David Jones of Artisan Kitchen will make remarks about the 4-course dinner, which is a culinary salute to the Volunteer State. Beverage options will include Belle Meade Bourbon, house wine and beer, coffee, and tea.

For more information call (270) 443-9932 or visit thecarsoncenter.org