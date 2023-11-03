The Johnny Cash Experience at The Carson Center

The music never stops in JOHNNY CASH – The Official Concert Experience. Produced in collaboration with the Estate of Johnny Cash, this multi-media celebration is like nothing you’ve seen before. Using state-of-the-art technology, Johnny Cash’s rich and iconic baritone has been lifted from archival concert footage and recordings, enabling the “Man in Black” to perform his biggest hits – “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire” – with a live band again! In addition to never-before-seen footage and on-screen narration by Cash’s only son, John Carter Cash, male and female vocalists will share vocal duties to perform even more Cash hits, as well as tunes by artists of the time, including The Statler Brothers, Carl Perkins, and June Carter Cash.

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org/