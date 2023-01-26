× Expand Carter Caves State Resort Park Hiking is one of the many adventures Carter Caves State Resort Park offers during its Winter Adventure Weekend.

Carter Caves Winter Adventure Weekend

Get outside in The Kentucky Wildlands at Carter Caves State Resort Park’s weekend of hiking, canoeing, wild and commercial cave tours, kayaking, rappelling, winter survival, and other adventures. Participants will select from a list of trips that range from beginner to advanced skill levels. All of the trips and events are led by guides. The minimum age to participate is 6 years old.

For more information visit winteradventureweekend.com