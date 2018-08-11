The Carter County Road Rally

Downtown Grayson Grayson, Kentucky

The Carter County Road Rally

Grigsby Outdoor Adventures will be hosting a unique event to promote Carter County Kentucky.

Teams of 1-4 people can compete for a cash prize by being the first team to complete the Road Rally with the most correct answers. They will be given 25-30 “checkpoints” to visit all across the county where they will be asked to take a photo, complete a task, or answer a question. Each checkpoint will either be of historical significance to the county, a tourist attraction, or a local participating business. Teams will be asked to use a series of directions and clues to navigate to the different checkpoints and make it back to their starting point by 6pm where there will be refreshments and prize announcements.

Teams may register by contacting Grigsby Outdoor Adventures. Pre-registration is required and is only $25.00 a team.

For more information call (606) 316-2565 visit grigsby.homestead.com

Downtown Grayson Grayson, Kentucky
