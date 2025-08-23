× Expand CASA CASA Superhero 5K & Walk

CASA Superhero 5K and Walk

The CASA Superhero 5K and Walk will be held at Mahr Park in Madisonville to ensure we can continue serving all children referred to our program. It is our hope that you will join us for a beautiful walk to bring awareness to "Child Abuse Prevention" and help us spread hope! We are excited to add the 5K to our Walk this year!

Superhero costumes are encouraged, but not required! A beautiful walk/run in a picturesque park in the heart of Hopkins County. There will be prizes for best costumes (group and individual) and Superheroes onsite for the kids to interact with along the walk! You can meet others who are community-minded from throughout our service area! There will be food trucks on site to keep people caffeinated and fueled for the 5K/walk.

A minimum donation of $30 will get you a t-shirt if you pre-register!

Children 12 and under can be registered for the Walk using the special event link. This $10 donation ensures the child receives a cape!

The Registration Tent will open at 5 p.m. Onsite registration is allowed, but an event T-shirt is not guaranteed.

If you are pre-registered, you can pick up your t-shirt/cape at the Packet Pick-Up on August 21st, 2-6 p.m. at the Madisonville CASA Office.

Superheroes and local heroes (police officers and firefighters) will be on-site too. There will be an information booth to learn more about ways to help child victims and CASA. The group walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. - children who register will receive a cape! There will be fun backdrops for pictures with the superheroes!

WALK Prizes:

Best Child costume

Best Family/Group costume

Best Pet Costume

Best Adult Costume

The 5K will begin at 6 p.m. SHARP. Only those pre-registered by 8/4/25 will be guaranteed an event shirt.

RUN Prizes:

1st Male and Female 40+

1st Male and Female under 40

Best Adult SuperHero

For more information visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Madisonville/CASASuperHero5kfunrunwalk