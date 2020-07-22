Casey County Fair

Central Kentucky Ag/Exp Center 678 South Wallace Wilkinson Blvd., Liberty, Kentucky 42539

July 22-25, 2020

The Casey County Fair is held every summer at the Central Kentucky Ag & Expo Center. The fair features carnivals, games, pageants, and lots of fun events suitable for the whole family.

Fair or Show Manager- Greg Goode

https://www.kafs.net/events/2017/casey-county-fair

https://sites.google.com/site/faircaseycounty/home

For more information call (606) 303-4754 or visit explorelibertyky.com

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
606-303-2105
