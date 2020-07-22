Casey County Fair
Central Kentucky Ag/Exp Center 678 South Wallace Wilkinson Blvd., Liberty, Kentucky 42539
Casey County Fair Flyer
July 22-25, 2020
The Casey County Fair is held every summer at the Central Kentucky Ag & Expo Center. The fair features carnivals, games, pageants, and lots of fun events suitable for the whole family.
Fair or Show Manager- Greg Goode
https://www.kafs.net/events/2017/casey-county-fair
https://sites.google.com/site/faircaseycounty/home
For more information call (606) 303-4754 or visit explorelibertyky.com