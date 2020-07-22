× Expand Cundiff Creative Casey County Fair Flyer

Casey County Fair

July 22-25, 2020

The Casey County Fair is held every summer at the Central Kentucky Ag & Expo Center. The fair features carnivals, games, pageants, and lots of fun events suitable for the whole family.

Fair or Show Manager- Greg Goode

https://www.kafs.net/events/2017/casey-county-fair

https://sites.google.com/site/faircaseycounty/home

For more information call (606) 303-4754 or visit explorelibertyky.com