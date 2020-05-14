× Expand Liberty Tourism & Convention Commission Casey County Farmers Market

Each THURSDAY, the Casey County Farmers Market will be held around the Courthouse Square for fresh local produce and meats. Come support your local farmers.

With the current COVID pandemic, we will be following the CDC and Kentucky Department of Agriculture guidelines to ensure the safety of the attendees and our producers.

There will be information and applications available if you would like to be a producer with the Casey County Farmers Market.

The Casey County Farmers Market is proudly sponsored by The Casey County Bank, Tractor Supply, and Kentucky Farm Bureau.

For more information call 606-706-7777 or visit Facebook: Casey-County-Farmers-Market