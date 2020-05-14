Casey County Farmers Market

to Google Calendar - Casey County Farmers Market - 2020-05-14 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Casey County Farmers Market - 2020-05-14 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Casey County Farmers Market - 2020-05-14 16:30:00 iCalendar - Casey County Farmers Market - 2020-05-14 16:30:00

Casey County Court House Sq. Court House Sq., Liberty, Kentucky 42539

Casey County Farmers Market

Each THURSDAY, the Casey County Farmers Market will be held around the Courthouse Square for fresh local produce and meats. Come support your local farmers.

With the current COVID pandemic, we will be following the CDC and Kentucky Department of Agriculture guidelines to ensure the safety of the attendees and our producers.

There will be information and applications available if you would like to be a producer with the Casey County Farmers Market.

The Casey County Farmers Market is proudly sponsored by The Casey County Bank, Tractor Supply, and Kentucky Farm Bureau.

For more information call 606-706-7777 or visit Facebook: Casey-County-Farmers-Market

Info

Casey County Court House Sq. Court House Sq., Liberty, Kentucky 42539 View Map
Food & Drink, Markets, Outdoor
606-706-7777
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Casey County Farmers Market - 2020-05-14 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Casey County Farmers Market - 2020-05-14 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Casey County Farmers Market - 2020-05-14 16:30:00 iCalendar - Casey County Farmers Market - 2020-05-14 16:30:00