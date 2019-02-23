The Cashore Marionettes

to Google Calendar - The Cashore Marionettes - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Cashore Marionettes - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Cashore Marionettes - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Cashore Marionettes - 2019-02-23 14:00:00

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

The Cashore Marionettes

Cashore redefines the art of puppetry with his marionette masterworks.

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org

Info
The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
502.352.7469
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Cashore Marionettes - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Cashore Marionettes - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Cashore Marionettes - 2019-02-23 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Cashore Marionettes - 2019-02-23 14:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

June 30, 2018

Sunday

July 1, 2018

Monday

July 2, 2018

Tuesday

July 3, 2018

Wednesday

July 4, 2018

Thursday

July 5, 2018

Friday

July 6, 2018

Submit Yours