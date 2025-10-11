Casino Night
Greenhouse at Zeppas 5801 Haunz Lane , Louisville, Kentucky 40014
Casino Night 2nd Annual
A fun Vegas themed fundraiser benefitting retired racehorses in lifetime sanctuary. Join some of our esteemed jockeys and a night of fun, food, prizes, raffle and auction to support the cause.
For more information call 5025322544 or visit raceforaftercare.org/2nd-annual-casino-night
