Casting Call - The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show

Seeking:

Professionally minded Actors ages 16-85 to perform individual events.

Individual events are ongoing. On most Saturday nights, only 11 actors are needed for each event.

Actors are assigned events according to availability, collected on a 2-month basis.

Actors with improv experience are a plus. Actors with limited experience are also welcome to audition.

What:

Interactive, Improv Murder Mystery Dinner Show set in modern-day with no costumes and no serving required.

The time commitment for regular shows is 4-6 hours, including a pre-show rehearsal - Time depends on the audience's size and the cast's experience. As you learn the show, you can count on 4-4.5 hours.

No weekly rehearsals are required; you rehearse only when you are cast to perform an event.

The show location is at the Hotel Location listed above, where auditions are also held.

Roles rotate depending on actor availability collected & scheduled on a 2-month basis.

For more information visit signupgenius.com/go/508084aadaa29a64-lexauditions