Casting Crowns A Glorious Christmas

Google Calendar - Casting Crowns A Glorious Christmas - 2017-12-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Casting Crowns A Glorious Christmas - 2017-12-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Casting Crowns A Glorious Christmas - 2017-12-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Casting Crowns A Glorious Christmas - 2017-12-16 00:00:00

Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

Casting Crowns A Glorious Christmas

Let the celebrations begin! To us, the holiday season is the most magical time of the year… celebrating the most beautiful attributes of humanity — family, gift-giving and God descending to earth as a baby boy. This Christmas season we are excited to sing classic Christmas carols with you and Casting Crowns, as well as perform some of our hits from Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong. and Crave. It's ours and Casting Crowns' hope that these 13 concerts, spanning across the USA, will help usher in for us all....a truly Glorious Christmas.

For more information visit ticketmaster.com

Info
Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Casting Crowns A Glorious Christmas - 2017-12-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Casting Crowns A Glorious Christmas - 2017-12-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Casting Crowns A Glorious Christmas - 2017-12-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Casting Crowns A Glorious Christmas - 2017-12-16 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Submit Yours