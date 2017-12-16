Casting Crowns A Glorious Christmas

Let the celebrations begin! To us, the holiday season is the most magical time of the year… celebrating the most beautiful attributes of humanity — family, gift-giving and God descending to earth as a baby boy. This Christmas season we are excited to sing classic Christmas carols with you and Casting Crowns, as well as perform some of our hits from Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong. and Crave. It's ours and Casting Crowns' hope that these 13 concerts, spanning across the USA, will help usher in for us all....a truly Glorious Christmas.

For more information visit ticketmaster.com