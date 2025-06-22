× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Castle Gardens Community Ribbon Cutting – Free Admission!

Castle Gardens Community Ribbon Cutting – Free Admission!

FREE admission.

Come out to Yew Dell to see the new Castle Gardens! Join us for a wonderful day at Yew Dell celebrating our renewed gardens surrounding the iconic Castle. We invite the Community to come out for our Ribbon Cutting with a day of family fun. Free admission.

Due to expected crowds, this will be a Blackout date for Hounds on the Grounds.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar