Castle Tour & Dinner in the Ballroom @ The Kentucky Castle

Castle Tour and Dinner in the Ballroom at The Kentucky Castle

You're invited to an enchanting evening at the Kentucky Castle! Enjoy a Castle tour, followed by a seasonal dinner in our Grand Ballroom with social seating.

MENU

Seasonal Field Salad, heirloom carrot, local tomato, candied walnut, fromage blanc, raspberry vinaigrette

Cherry Glazed Pork Loin, garlic, fresh herbs, garlic, local cherry compote

Savory Garlic Mushroom Chicken, wild mushroom, roasted garlic, dijonaise sauce

Smashed Red Potatoes, chive, garlic, heavy cream, butter

Sauteed Haricot Vert, white wine, shallot

Assorted Desserts

Additional Option: To make a reservation at our boutique hotel, call (859) 256-0322 or visit https://app.littlehotelier.com/properties/thekentuckycastledirect.

*If you have dietary restrictions, we are happy to let you know which foods you can safely eat -- please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.

* Menu subject to change

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com