Your Lexington Humane Society is partnering with our yoga studio partner Mind Over Body Studio to bring you Cat Yoga in the LHS Nancy T. Barron II Habicattery! Each session is $15 and the 1-hour session will take place from 6-7pm.

You must pre-register to participate in Cat Yoga on lexingtonhumanesociety.org/cat-yoga .

Thanks to our friends at Mind Over Body Studio, if you make an additional donation to the LHS animals ($20 or over) you will also receive a FREE yoga class at Mind Over Body Studio! All donations, including the $15 registration fee, will benefit the over 5,000 animals we care for each year! (Please note: Personal animals are not permitted at this event. Limited spots available for each session and each 1-hour class will begin at 6pm. Sorry, we are unable to offer refunds for this event. Once a session has filled, the date will no longer be listed on the website). Additional Sessions are on Mondays: May 20, June 3, June 17, July 1, July 15, July 29, all at 6 pm to 7 pm.

For more information visit lexingtonhumanesociety.org/cat-yoga