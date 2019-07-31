× Expand Wilson Nurseries caterpillars

Caterpillars: Beyond the Monarch & Woolly Worm

Get up close and personal with caterpillars! Tracy Wells will be bringing her caterpillars to visit & talking about their magical lives and transformations.

Tracy’s love of caterpillars has become a family hobby and they love to share the wonders of caterpillars with the community. Her enthusiasm is contagious and we’re excited to have her join us at The Butterfly Greenhouse.

For more information call (502) 223-1488 or visit wilsonnurseriesky.com/thebutterflygreenhouse/