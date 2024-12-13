× Expand Lexington Philharmonic LexPhil and The Lexington Singers return to the beautiful Cathedral of Christ the King for this beloved holiday tradition! For the first time, we have added an additional night of Cathedral Christmas in a program of timeless orchestral and choral works. Choose between Friday, December 13 or Saturday, December 14 at 8PM for an awe-inspiring musical experience that evokes the spirit of the holiday season. Don’t wait, buy your tickets today at lexphil.org/cathedral-christmas

LexPhil and The Lexington Singers return to the beautiful Cathedral of Christ the King for this beloved holiday tradition! For the first time, we have added an additional night of Cathedral Christmas in a program of timeless orchestral and choral works. Choose between Friday, December 13 or Saturday, December 14 at 8PM for an awe-inspiring musical experience that evokes the spirit of the holiday season. Don’t wait, buy your tickets today at lexphil.org/cathedral-christmas

For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit lexphil.org