Cathedral Christmas
Cathedral of Christ the King 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington, Kentucky 40502
Lexington Philharmonic
LexPhil and The Lexington Singers return to the beautiful Cathedral of Christ the King for this beloved holiday tradition! For the first time, we have added an additional night of Cathedral Christmas in a program of timeless orchestral and choral works. Choose between Friday, December 13 or Saturday, December 14 at 8PM for an awe-inspiring musical experience that evokes the spirit of the holiday season. Don’t wait, buy your tickets today at lexphil.org/cathedral-christmas
For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit lexphil.org