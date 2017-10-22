Cathedral Concert Series

Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption 1140 Madison Ave, Kentucky

Cathedral Concert Series

Cathedral Concert Series’ 42nd Season continues with the Music of Handel, Vivaldi and J.S. Bach on October 22 at 3 p.m.

Musica Sacra Chorus and Orchestra returns, conducted by Director, L. Brett Scott.

This program features G.F. Händel’s Te Deum, Vivaldi’s Dixit Dominus, and J.S. Bach’s Wie sohl ich fliehen hin.  

The Covington Basilica’s pristine acoustics and inspiring gothic space provide music lovers of all ages an opportunity to hear large-scale sacred music performed live in the space for which it was originally written.  

All Cathedral Concerts are open to the public with No Admission Charge.

A freewill offering is gladly accepted.

For more information visit cathedralconcertseries.org

Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption 1140 Madison Ave, Kentucky
